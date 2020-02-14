Motco Purchases 1,241 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

