Motco Purchases 1,298 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motco raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $73,282,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paypal by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after acquiring an additional 606,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

