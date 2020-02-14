Motco Sells 1,527 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Motco lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $226.76 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

