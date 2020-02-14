Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,471,823 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 5.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Mplx worth $99,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $819,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,357 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 451,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.8% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 756,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE MPLX opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

