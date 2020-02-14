MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.56 EPS.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $887.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

