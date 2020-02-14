Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.16 for the period.

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSADY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

