MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

