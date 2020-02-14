MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

