Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of Msci worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $172.98 and a 52-week high of $314.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

