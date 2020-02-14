Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,707. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $997.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.88.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

