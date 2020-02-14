MVL Price Up 28.2% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $280,926.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06222227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00157189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX, UEX, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

