Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis Purchases 6,000 Shares

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MYO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,129. Myomo Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Myomo by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter.

MYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

