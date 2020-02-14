Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of NBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 35,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,116. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 259,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 109,831 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

