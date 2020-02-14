Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.10 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00010807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, RightBTC and Mercatox. Nano has a market capitalization of $148.56 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,306.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.93 or 0.02732862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.17 or 0.04751413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00807590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00917767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00116336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00702909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, RightBTC, Nanex, CoinEx, Gate.io, Binance, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.