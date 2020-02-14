National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.25.

NA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$73.64. 189,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$60.09 and a 52 week high of C$74.28.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total transaction of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Insiders have sold a total of 90,792 shares of company stock worth $6,557,500 in the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.