National Bank Financial Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.88. 22,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.