National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNN. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

