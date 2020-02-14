Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,921.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

