NavCoin Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $285,443.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,837,227 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, cfinex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

