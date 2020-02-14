Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMM opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

