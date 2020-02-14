nDEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $15,207.00 and $3,234.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

