Nebula AI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $302.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $391,351.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06222227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00157189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,888,150,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.