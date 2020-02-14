Nectar (NEC) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Nectar has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $703.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00081928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,341.33 or 1.00354356 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

