Needham & Company LLC Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $39.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 174,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,140. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,547 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 156,939 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,143 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

