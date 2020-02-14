NEM Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC and Kryptono. NEM has a market cap of $629.55 million and approximately $51.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, COSS, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, Koineks, Binance, Huobi, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Liquid, OKEx, CoinTiger, Zaif, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

