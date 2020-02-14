Neo Price Up 27% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitinka, BitForex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Gate.io, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BitMart, Tidebit, Coinrail, Exrates, BCEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, LBank, Ovis, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, Liquid, Upbit, Allcoin, Binance, CoinBene, BigONE, OTCBTC, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Kucoin, COSS, Koinex, TDAX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

