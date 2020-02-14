Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $517,034.25 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00.

Neogen stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neogen by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Neogen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

