Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 573,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTGN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 165,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,568. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

