Nerva Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $313,974.00 and $51.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.