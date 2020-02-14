NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

