Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 120 by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 120 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 91 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

