New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.01. 672,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of $679.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

