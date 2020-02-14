New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 672,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

