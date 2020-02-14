New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 352,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 889,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

