New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 143 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of NVR worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR stock opened at $4,021.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,865.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,695.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,562.02 and a 52 week high of $4,058.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total value of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $49,685,243 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

