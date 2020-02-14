New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,035 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 2.27% of Glaukos worth $45,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 93.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 169.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

