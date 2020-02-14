New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,900 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Msci worth $46,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $313.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $172.98 and a 1-year high of $314.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

