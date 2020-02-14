New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,326 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of The Western Union worth $42,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $26.06 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

