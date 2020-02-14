New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 63,800 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $72.03 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,380 shares of company stock worth $22,035,084 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

