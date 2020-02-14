New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of CDW worth $44,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $137.28 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

