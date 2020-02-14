New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of TD Ameritrade worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,602,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gabelli cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

