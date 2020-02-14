New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Globe Life worth $47,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globe Life by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,019 shares of company stock worth $1,591,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $110.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

