New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Quest Diagnostics worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

