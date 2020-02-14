New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,056,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

