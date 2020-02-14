New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $79.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.