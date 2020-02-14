New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.85 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $39,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

