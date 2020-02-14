New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.35 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,796,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $44,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

