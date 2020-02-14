New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.62 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CBRE Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

