New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.62 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 185,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $44,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

