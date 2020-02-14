New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.73 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,656 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.97% of Darling Ingredients worth $44,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

